Police Chase Ends When Suspect's Scooter Collides With Pickup In Tulsa

A police chase involving a scooter ends with one man in the hospital.

Tulsa police attempted to pull over a man near 11th and South Urbana on Saturday evening, after noticing his motor scooter had no license tag and the driver was wearing no eye protection.

The man, identified as Steven Lee Gillis, did not stop. Following a short pursuit, he rode through the back yard of a residence and out of sight.

The officer then began to drive out of the neighborhood, where he spotted Gillis on Yale.

Gillis did not yield at an intersection and was struck by a pickup.

The driver and passengers in the pickup were unharmed in the collision.

Gillis appeared to have a broken leg. He was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Gillis had three outstanding municipal warrants.