Missouri governor's troubles trace to action in spring 2015

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.

Gun control advocates are hailing New Jersey's release of near-real-time firearms trafficking data as a trailblazing use of federal information.

The man who took an AR-15 rifle from a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House met with students from the Parkland high school where 17 people were killed.

New lava fissures, ground deformation and abundant volcanic gases means eruptions on the eastern flank of Kilauea volcano are likely to continue.

(Hawi'i County Fire Department via AP). This Saturday, May 12, 2018, aerial image released by the Hawi'i County Fire Department, show a view of fissure 16, bottom right, that erupted this morning beginning just before 7:00 a.m. HST in the Big Island of...

The eruption of a Hawaii volcano in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" has experts warily eyeing volcanic peaks on America's West Coast that are also part of the geologically active region.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this May 7, 2018 photo, Mount Rainier is seen at dusk and framed by the Murray Morgan Bridge in downtown Tacoma, Wash. The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has geologic experts along the West Coast warily eyeing th...

Developers of a 630-foot Ferris wheel overlooking New York Harbor have four months to restart the tourism project or cancel it under an agreement submitted to bankruptcy court.

When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.

(Aaron Cormier via AP). This undated handout photo provided by Aaron Cormier shows Joseph Semien, Jr., from left, Pierre Johnson and Maxime Madhere on their book called "Pulse of Perseverance: Three Black Doctors on Their Journey to Success." When the ...

Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the Big Island.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption. Warnings that Haw...

The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.

Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book deal _ it's been quite a run for journalist writer Ronan Farrow.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea...

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this May 10, 2018, photo, flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, in St. Louis. In spring 2015, Miss...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

By DAVID A. LIEB, SUMMER BALLENTINE and BLAKE NELSON

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Eric Greitens was a busy man in spring 2015.

He was launching a gubernatorial campaign by calling donors to a veterans' charity he founded. He was promoting his new book "Resilience" with the help of a university-administered grant. And he was initiating an extramarital affair.

Three years later, Greitens' ambitious spring has grown into a mountain of troubles towering over Missouri government and politics that has overshadowed the annual legislative session and altered the narrative of a pivotal U.S. Senate race.

Greitens gets his first chance at vindication - or a prison sentence - when he goes to trial this week on a felony invasion of privacy indictment alleging he took and transmitted a nonconsensual photo of a woman after binding her hands, blindfolding her and removing her clothes in the basement of his St. Louis home on March 21, 2015.

The first-term Republican governor, who had presidential aspirations, has acknowledged having an "entirely consensual relationship" with his former hairdresser a year before his 2016 election. But he has denied criminal wrongdoing while portraying himself as the victim of a "political witch hunt" - a phrase that has resonated with some of his supporters.

Regardless of the outcome of this week's trial, Missouri lawmakers are to convene Friday evening for a historic 30-day special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens in an attempt to remove him from office.

And regardless of the outcome of any impeachment proceeding, Greitens faces another trial at a yet-to-be-determined date on a felony charge of tampering with computer data. That charge alleges Greitens disclosed a donor list of The Mission Continues to his political fundraiser in April 2015 without the permission of the St. Louis-based veterans' charity.

Greitens initially denied working off the charity's donor list when The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that his campaign had obtained it. But the governor subsequently acknowledged doing so, and his attorney has suggested Greitens was entitled to use it.

Authorities are reviewing whether to bring yet another charge against Greitens after a former political aide testified to the attorney general's office that Greitens filed Missouri Ethics Commission documents in April 2017 falsely attributing the source of the charity donor list.

An investigation by a special House committee has turned up even more allegations against Greitens, including that he forcefully slapped and shoved the woman with whom he was having an affair. Officials have not released the woman's name.

Even Greitens' book has come under fresh scrutiny. Washington University in St. Louis is reviewing whether Greitens' grant funds were misused after political aide Danny Laub testified that he was paid both by Greitens and the grant to simultaneously promote Greitens' political ambitions and book.

Greitens has refused bipartisan calls to resign from state legislative leaders. He's drawn parallels between the accusations against himself and those facing Republican President Donald Trump. And he's turned to social media to rally support.

The strategy has worked, at least among some.

"He made a bad choice by his infidelity," said Clay County resident Patsy Steelman Clark, who responded to the AP after posting on Greitens' Facebook page that the charges against him were "fake news" and "nonsense."

But "I know in my heart that he did nothing criminal," Clark told the AP in a direct message. "This is a witch hunt and it's obvious. The Governor and our President are in the same boat that the Liberals/Democrats are trying to knock holes in."

Yet some prominent Republicans have turned against Greitens, including state Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is seeking to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in an election that could help determine whether Republicans maintain control of the chamber.

Hawley called on Greitens to resign after the House released a report about his alleged sexual misconduct. He also supplied evidence to St. Louis prosecutors leading to the criminal charge of misusing the charity donor list.

Despite Hawley's denouncement of Greitens, Democrats have run TV ads linking the two GOP politicians who won election as political outsiders. Republican consultants fear Greitens' troubles could taint GOP candidates in the November election.

"He is a divisive figure in the grass roots of the Republican base," said John Hancock, a former Missouri Republican Party chairman. "You've got some out there who think he's being railroaded and witch hunted, and you've got some out there who think he has broken his public trust and shouldn't be in office any longer."

Hancock added: "My contention is if he is no longer in office, then time and distance will minimize greatly any effect he will have in November."

A bipartisan petition calling a special session on disciplining Greitens was signed by 139 of the 161 House members and 29 of the 33 senators. Greitens could face impeachment even if he is acquitted at his criminal trial, though it could be a more politically difficult task. Impeachment requires support from 82 House members. The Senate then would select seven judges to preside over a trial on whether to remove Greitens from office.

Even as lawmakers have moved forward with their regular work - including passing a $28.3 billion budget - Greitens' troubles have been the subject of nearly daily discussions in the Capitol. It's to the point that one frequent Greitens' critic bemoaned during a recent Senate session that she had grown weary of it all.

"I am so, so tired of reading about Greitens and the scandals - scandal after scandal after scandal," Democratic state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed said. "I am like Greitens-fatigued right now."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.