Noisy Hawaiian volcano lava fissure prompts more evacuations

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is facing a felony trial this week and numerous other troubles that all trace to spring 2015.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

Bullies, long the plague of schools, find a toehold in nursing homes and senior centers.

(Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Marsha Wetzel sits for a portrait in her room at Glen Saint Andrew Living Community in Niles, Ill. Wetzel moved into the senior apartment complex after her partner of 30...

A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck on a Utah roadway at 60 mph apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot feature was engaged.

(South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...

Police probe whether Autopilot feature was on in Tesla crash

Gun control advocates are hailing New Jersey's release of near-real-time firearms trafficking data as a trailblazing use of federal information.

'Avengers: Infinity War' is still ruling the box office in its third weekend in theaters.

(Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."

The eruption of a Hawaii volcano in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" has experts warily eyeing volcanic peaks on America's West Coast that are also part of the geologically active region.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this May 7, 2018 photo, Mount Rainier is seen at dusk and framed by the Murray Morgan Bridge in downtown Tacoma, Wash. The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has geologic experts along the West Coast warily eyeing th...

For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...

New lava fissures, ground deformation and abundant volcanic gases means eruptions on the eastern flank of Kilauea volcano are likely to continue.

(Hawi'i County Fire Department via AP). This Saturday, May 12, 2018, aerial image released by the Hawi'i County Fire Department, show a view of fissure 16, bottom right, that erupted this morning beginning just before 7:00 a.m. HST in the Big Island of...

The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.

When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.

(Aaron Cormier via AP). This undated handout photo provided by Aaron Cormier shows Joseph Semien, Jr., from left, Pierre Johnson and Maxime Madhere on their book called "Pulse of Perseverance: Three Black Doctors on Their Journey to Success." When the ...

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018 photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, an ash plume rises from the Overlook Vent in Halema'uma'u crater of the Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii. Geologists warn that the vo...

(Hawi'i County Fire Department via AP). This Saturday, May 12, 2018, image released by the Hawi'i County Fire Department, shows an aerial view of fissure 16, located about 1.3 km (0.8 miles) northeast of fissure 15, top left, i9n the Big Island of Hawa...

(Hawi'i County Fire Department via AP). This Saturday, May 12, 2018, aerial image released by the Hawi'i County Fire Department, show a view of fissure 16, bottom right, that erupted this morning beginning just before 7:00 a.m. HST in the Big Island of...

By CALEB JONES

Associated Press

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) - A new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced for an expected eruption from the Kilauea volcano.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense issued an alert after the fissure was discovered along a road west of a major highway on the Big Island. Residents on that road were told to evacuate, and two nearby community centers were serving as shelters for people and pets.

The new opening was still showing signs of activity Sunday afternoon.

Popping, exploding and sloshing sounds could be heard from the fissure as far as 1,500 yards (1,400 meters) away. But the behavior from the fissure was not terribly vigorous, the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

"The appearance of the fissures in the past couple of days does not change the overall picture or concern," observatory scientist Steve Brantley said. "The amount of lava that has erupted from the fissure so far is very, very small."

The fissure measures about 1,000 feet (300 meters) long. Brantley said it was emitting intermittent lava spatter but there was no substantial lava flow.

The fissures, ground deformation and abundant volcanic gases indicate eruptions on the eastern flank of Kilauea are likely to continue.

Most of the lava outbreaks have occurred in and around the Leilani Estates neighborhood, where molten rock has burst through the ground, destroying more than two dozen homes and resulting in evacuation orders for nearly 2,000 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey has reported nearly 20 active fissures. One that opened Saturday night was spattering, but no flow had formed.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the fissures opened just east of the Puna Geothermal Venture energy conversion plant, where steam and hot liquid are brought up through underground wells and the steam feeds a turbine generator to produce electricity. Plant workers last week as a precaution removed 50,000 gallons of a flammable gas stored at the site.

Geologists warn that Kilauea's summit could have an explosive steam eruption that would hurl rocks and ash miles into the sky.

