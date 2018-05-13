The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea...
Sunday, May 13 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:20:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption. Warnings that Haw...
Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the Big Island.More >>
Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the Big Island.More >>
Sunday, May 13 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:20:45 GMT
(Aaron Cormier via AP). This undated handout photo provided by Aaron Cormier shows Joseph Semien, Jr., from left, Pierre Johnson and Maxime Madhere on their book called "Pulse of Perseverance: Three Black Doctors on Their Journey to Success." When the ...
When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book...More >>
When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.More >>
Sunday, May 13 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:20:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...
For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.More >>
For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.More >>
Sunday, May 13 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:20:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this May 7, 2018 photo, Mount Rainier is seen at dusk and framed by the Murray Morgan Bridge in downtown Tacoma, Wash. The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has geologic experts along the West Coast warily eyeing th...
The eruption of a Hawaii volcano in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" has experts warily eyeing volcanic peaks on America's West Coast that are also part of the geologically active region.More >>
The eruption of a Hawaii volcano in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" has experts warily eyeing volcanic peaks on America's West Coast that are also part of the geologically active region.More >>
Sunday, May 13 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:20:17 GMT
The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>
The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>
Sunday, May 13 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:19:55 GMT
(South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...
A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck on a Utah roadway at 60 mph apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot...More >>
A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck on a Utah roadway at 60 mph apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot feature was engaged.More >>
Sunday, May 13 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:19:51 GMT
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea...
Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book deal _ it's been quite a run for journalist writer Ronan Farrow.More >>
Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book deal _ it's been quite a run for journalist writer Ronan Farrow.More >>
Sunday, May 13 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:19:48 GMT
(Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Marsha Wetzel sits for a portrait in her room at Glen Saint Andrew Living Community in Niles, Ill. Wetzel moved into the senior apartment complex after her partner of 30...
Bullies, long the plague of schools, find a toehold in nursing homes and senior centers.More >>
Bullies, long the plague of schools, find a toehold in nursing homes and senior centers.More >>
Sunday, May 13 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:19:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is facing a felony trial this week and numerous other troubles that all trace to spring 2015.More >>
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is facing a felony trial this week and numerous other troubles that all trace to spring 2015.More >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"
NEW YORK (AP) - Perhaps the least surprising aspect of The New Yorker magazine's story on abuse allegations against New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was Ronan Farrow's byline.
Farrow has been on a head-spinning run that started with an expose in October on Harvey Weinstein, for which he shared a Pulitzer Prize with The New York Times. He wrote about Israeli operatives collecting information on former Obama aides, the National Enquirer buying stories to keep them quiet, a Playboy model's story of an affair with President Donald Trump and Weinstein's intricate efforts to conceal his behavior.
Farrow co-wrote the Schneiderman story with veteran investigative reporter Jane Mayer. The attorney general resigned less than four hours after the story was posted.
The son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen is just 30 years old.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.