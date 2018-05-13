The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow

Posted: Updated:
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano spawns new fissure near geothermal plant

    Hawaii volcano spawns new fissure near geothermal plant

    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:20:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption. Warnings that Haw...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption. Warnings that Haw...
    Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the Big Island.More >>
    Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the Big Island.More >>

  • Against the odds: 3 black doctors detail journey to success

    Against the odds: 3 black doctors detail journey to success

    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:20:45 GMT
    (Aaron Cormier via AP). This undated handout photo provided by Aaron Cormier shows Joseph Semien, Jr., from left, Pierre Johnson and Maxime Madhere on their book called "Pulse of Perseverance: Three Black Doctors on Their Journey to Success." When the ...(Aaron Cormier via AP). This undated handout photo provided by Aaron Cormier shows Joseph Semien, Jr., from left, Pierre Johnson and Maxime Madhere on their book called "Pulse of Perseverance: Three Black Doctors on Their Journey to Success." When the ...
    When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book...More >>
    When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.More >>

  • Awe and fear: Lava in Hawaii sloshes, oozes, crackles, roars

    Awe and fear: Lava in Hawaii sloshes, oozes, crackles, roars

    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:20:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...
    For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.More >>
    For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - Perhaps the least surprising aspect of The New Yorker magazine's story on abuse allegations against New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was Ronan Farrow's byline.

Farrow has been on a head-spinning run that started with an expose in October on Harvey Weinstein, for which he shared a Pulitzer Prize with The New York Times. He wrote about Israeli operatives collecting information on former Obama aides, the National Enquirer buying stories to keep them quiet, a Playboy model's story of an affair with President Donald Trump and Weinstein's intricate efforts to conceal his behavior.

Farrow co-wrote the Schneiderman story with veteran investigative reporter Jane Mayer. The attorney general resigned less than four hours after the story was posted.

The son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen is just 30 years old.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.