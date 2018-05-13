6-Year-Old Oklahoma Girl Suffers Life Threatening Snake Bite - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

6-Year-Old Oklahoma Girl Suffers Life Threatening Snake Bite

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 6-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital from a life-threatening snake bite.

Aubrey Patton was enjoying the outdoors and swimming at Elk Creek Friday with her family when they say a large cottonmouth snake bit her on the foot.

Aubrey's grandmother, Carol Nichols, said Aubrey initially thought the snake was a stick, and she tried to pick it up. That's when it bit her. 

It wasn't until 30 minutes after she went swimming in the creek that she realized something was terribly wrong. 

Nichols said Aubrey ran to her mother in pain, and they rushed her to the hospital. 

Aubrey has been treated with 18 vials of anti-venom so far. 

As she recovers, the family is hoping to warn other parents to be aware of their surroundings. 

"They should be totally aware that the snakes are there and they are really plentiful this year, and they will bite,” said Nichols.  

Nichols said Aubrey is doing well and is no longer in a lot of pain.

They are hoping she will be treated and released on Monday.

