Hillcrest Hospital Giving Moms A Special Gift

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Moms who have babies in the NICU at Hillcrest had an adorable Mother’s Day surprise.

Each mom was given a card from their newborn with their picture, and the baby's footprint designed to look like flowers.  Rachel Nicholas has another child and commutes from Tahlequah every day to see her son, who weighs just three pounds right now.

"It means so much, really. Because it's hard being home with her and not being here with him. Because it's like I'm not with both my kids. I'm gonna cry! It's so sweet!" said Nicholas

She and her husband expect to bring their baby boy home by late June or early July. 

