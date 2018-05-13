OKCPD: 2 Victims In Overnight Bricktown Shooting

Oklahoma City police are investigating an overnight shooting in Bricktown Sunday.

Officers responded to a fight call around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Sheridan. While headed to the scene the officers reported hearing gunshots in the area but were only able to locate shell casings.

Shortly after, authorities heard gunshots again and witnessed a vehicle speeding away from the 400 block of E. California Ave., according to officials.

Police pulled the vehicle over and found a gunshot victim inside of the car.

A second gunshot victim was located near E. California Ave. and Charlie Christian Ave.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Authorities say one victim had large amounts of cash and was in possession of a felony amount of a controlled dangerous substance.