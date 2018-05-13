Greitens' lawyer says prosecutors have stopped photo search

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

A judge is considering whether to make public search and arrest warrants for a man who authorities call one of California's most elusive serial killers.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File).

A New York City nanny who killed two small children in her care is facing life in prison.

(WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP, File).

(Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP).

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday in New Jersey in a lawsuit accusing New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning of selling bogus 'game-worn' equipment to unsuspecting collectors.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File).

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File).

For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File).

When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.

(Aaron Cormier via AP).

Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File).

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones).

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP).

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File).

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A lawyer for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Monday that prosecutors have stopped looking after being unable to find a photo that is central to the allegations in his felony invasion-of-privacy trial.

The Republican governor is charged with taking and transmitting a photo of an at least partially nude woman without her permission during a sexual encounter in March 2015. Prosecutors previously acknowledged that they did not have the photo but left open the possibility that they would obtain it.

As jury selection entered its third day, Greitens' attorney Jim Martin said in court that the St. Louis circuit attorney's office told Greitens' team they had obtained information from cloud storage but still did not have a photo. Martin said prosecutors said they had stopped pursuing a photo.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison asked Ronald Sullivan, a Harvard law professor hired to help the prosecutor's office, whether he had a response to the defense's contention. Sullivan said he did not.

If convicted, Greitens could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.

Opening arguments had been expected to begin Monday but attorneys instead were still sorting through dozens of prospective jurors who will decide the case.

The pool of 160 prospects began filling out questionnaires last week. Some have been subjected to further questioning by attorneys as they seek to weed out people who could have a bias or for whom service would be too burdensome. The selection process now is expected to continue into Tuesday.

Greitens has acknowledged having what he says was a consensual affair but has denied criminal wrongdoing. He has declined to directly answer questions about whether he took the photo for which he is charged. Greitens has said the affair started and ended in 2015, as he was preparing to run for governor. He was elected in November 2016.

The woman, who has been identified only as K.S. in court filings, has testified that Greitens bound her hands to exercise equipment in March 2015 in the basement of his St. Louis home, blindfolded her and removed her clothes before she saw a flash and heard what sounded like the click of a cellphone camera. She has said Greitens threatened to disseminate the photo if she spoke of their encounter but later told her he had deleted it.

Greitens faces a separate criminal charge in St. Louis of tampering with computer data for allegedly disclosing the donor list of The Mission Continues to his political fundraiser in 2015 without the permission of the St. Louis-based veterans' charity he founded. No trial date has been set for that case.

The Legislature also is to convene Friday in a monthlong special session to consider whether to try to impeach Greitens.

___

Associated Press writer David A. Lieb contributed from Jefferson City.

