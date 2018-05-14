Prosecutors Deny Arranging Craig County Cold Case Meeting

Craig County prosecutors are denying that they arranged a meeting between a cold case suspect and a victim's mother in April.

Attorneys for Ronnie Busick claim the Craig County District Attorney arranged a meeting with Lorene Bible, the mother of Laura Bible.

The defense also requested recordings of the meeting they say happened on April 26th.

Busick has been charged in the deaths of Bible, Ashley Freeman and Freeman's parents back in 1999.