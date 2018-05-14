Police: Rock Used To Break Glass Door At Tulsa Federal Credit Union Office

Police say someone threw a rock, breaking the glass in an outer glass door of the Tulsa Federal Credit Union on East 21st Street early Monday.

Officers got the alarm call at about 12:30 a.m. to the financial institution in the 9300 block of East 21st Street.

Police search the building, but found no one inside.

It appears an ATM located in the TFCU lobby between the outer lobby and inner doors may have been the intended target of the break in.