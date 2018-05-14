Rezoning The Area Around A Busy Tulsa Intersection

A busy intersection just east of downtown Tulsa could see some changes in the near future.

Most of us are familiar with the Corner Cafe at 11th and Peoria, but the building along with many others in the area could be redeveloped into mix use properties.

A request for rezoning will be discussed at the Tulsa Metropolitan Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday.

It encourages more friendly development along the proposed bus Rapid Transit system route.

So what could we see? Smaller scale businesses and shops and the area behind the Corner Cafe is being gutted so possibly some apartments or more retail could be filling the space.

Also up for discussion, the proposed Route 66 overlay that could impact the area as well. A large portion of that is to promote neon signs along new development, to bring back the feel of the Route 66 from decades ago.