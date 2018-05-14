Rezoning The Area Around A Busy Tulsa Intersection - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Rezoning The Area Around A Busy Tulsa Intersection

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A busy intersection just east of downtown Tulsa could see some changes in the near future.

Most of us are familiar with the Corner Cafe at 11th and Peoria, but the building along with many others in the area could be redeveloped into mix use properties.

A request for rezoning will be discussed at the Tulsa Metropolitan Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday.  

It encourages more friendly development along the proposed bus Rapid Transit system route.

So what could we see?  Smaller scale businesses and shops and the area behind the Corner Cafe is being gutted so possibly some apartments or more retail could be filling the space. 

Also up for discussion, the proposed Route 66 overlay that could impact the area as well.  A large portion of that is to promote neon signs along new development, to bring back the feel of the Route 66 from decades ago.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.