Today Is The Deadline To Apply For TPS's Teacher Corps Program

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Today is the last day to apply for an intensive training program for potential emergency certified teachers for Tulsa Public Schools.

This program is a response to the ongoing state teacher shortage and with so many people applying, TPS extended its deadline to May 14th.

District leaders say they're using this five week program to train applicants who are working toward getting their certification in elementary education.

Applicants will work with students taking summer school classes and they will get feedback from teachers already in the district.

State education leaders say there was a record number of emergency certified teachers this school year and it does not appear that next year will be any different.

Tulsa Public Schools says anyone going through the program should already have their bachelors degree, a 2.5 GPA and you'll need to pass a background check.

You can apply online

Tulsa Teacher Corps program begins June 18th.

