4 earthquakes recorded near central Oklahoma town

CRESCENT, Okla. (AP) - A series of earthquakes has been recorded near the central Oklahoma town of Crescent.

The U.S. Geological Survey says four earthquakes struck Sunday night through Monday morning, all near Crescent, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. The quakes had magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 4.1.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

Many of the thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several producers to close or reduce volumes in some wells.

Scientists say the threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0. The strongest earthquake on record in Oklahoma was a magnitude 5.8 recorded near Pawnee in September 2016.

