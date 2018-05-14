Making Soft Tacos During 6 In The Morning Segment On 'Salsa De Mayo'

There is a family-friendly fundraiser coming up Saturday, May 19th to benefit TFI Family Connections.

It's called Salsa de Mayo and it is happening at Central Park at Union located at 10100 East 62nd Street.

Jason Grewe from TFI Family Connections stopped by 6 In The Morning to talk about the fundraiser which will include salsa tasting, face painting and even a burrito-eating contest.