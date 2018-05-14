Bever Memorial Park Groundbreaking Set For Wednesday

A groundbreaking is set for Wednesday to begin construction on a memorial park dedicated to the Bever family murder victims and first responders who were called to the crime scene.More >>
A groundbreaking is set for Wednesday to begin construction on a memorial park dedicated to the Bever family murder victims and first responders who were called to the crime scene.More >>
The jury recommended a punishment of life with the possibility of parole for the five first-degree murder charges of which Michael Bever was convicted.More >>
The jury recommended a punishment of life with the possibility of parole for the five first-degree murder charges of which Michael Bever was convicted.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on