NEWS: Bever Family Murders

Bever Memorial Park Groundbreaking Set For Wednesday

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A groundbreaking is set for Wednesday to begin construction on a memorial park dedicated to the Bever family murder victims and first responders who were called to the crime scene.

The City of Broken Arrow said the park will be built at the former Bever residence at 709 Magnolia Court. The house was demolished a year ago after volunteers formed a foundation and raised $50,000 to purchase the property.

The home was badly damaged by arson in March, 2017. It had also been vandalized by curiosity seekers and others.

Special Coverage: Bever Family Murders

Brothers Michael and Robert Bever were convicted of the deaths of five family members. Robert Bever is serving five life sentences without parole, and Michael Bever will be sentenced this summer.

The groundbreaking will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 30.

Top donors to the effort include: 

  • Broken Arrow Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 190 Charities
  • Case and Associates Properties, Inc. (Mike and Scott Case)
  • Tulsa Community Foundation
  • Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors & Northeast Oklahoma Real Estate Service (NORES)  
  • Indians Spring III Homeowners Association 
  • Faith Assembly of God Church
  • Advertise Anything, Inc.
  • Ark Wrecking
  • Waste Management Landfill
  • Roses Incorporated
  • Sanders Nursery – Berry Wholesale Nurseries
  • Davis Elliot Utility Contractors
  • Oklahoma Canopies and Awnings
  • Action Roofing
  • Magnum Construction
  • White River Fish Market
  • Hal Smith Restaurants
  • QuikTrip
  • Dorwart Law Firm

