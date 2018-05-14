Tulsa Police Searing For Missing Man

Charles Worley was last seen Wednesday, May 9. [Tulsa Police]

Tulsa Police are searching for a missing man.

Police say 66-year-old Charles Worley left his home in the 8900 block of East 17th Place on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 around 7:00 a.m.

They said he hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to call 918-596-COPS.