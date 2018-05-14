Tulsa Most Wanted Arrested In Kansas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Most Wanted Arrested In Kansas

Posted: Updated:
WICHITA, Kansas -

A man wanted for a Tulsa homicide is now in custody, arrested in Wichita, Kansas.

Tulsa Police tracked 36-year-old Dameon Leathers to Wichita where local authorities arrested him, according to Sergeant David Walker. Walker said the Tulsa Police Fugitive Warrants group and the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force are responsible for finding Leathers who was arrested May 11, 2018.

Leathers is wanted for first-degree murder. He’s a suspect in the death of 50-year-old Howard Thompson.

Thompson was found shot in his driveway near 56th Street North and Hartford on April 7, 2018.

4/16/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Homicide Suspect Added To Most Wanted List?

Lloyd Clemons has already been arrested in Thompson's death.

Walker said Thompson was known to carry cash from "various endeavors that included drug dealing, gambling and selling cars and trucks."

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.