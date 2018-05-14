Tulsa Most Wanted Arrested In Kansas

A man wanted for a Tulsa homicide is now in custody, arrested in Wichita, Kansas.

Tulsa Police tracked 36-year-old Dameon Leathers to Wichita where local authorities arrested him, according to Sergeant David Walker. Walker said the Tulsa Police Fugitive Warrants group and the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force are responsible for finding Leathers who was arrested May 11, 2018.

Leathers is wanted for first-degree murder. He’s a suspect in the death of 50-year-old Howard Thompson.

Thompson was found shot in his driveway near 56th Street North and Hartford on April 7, 2018.

Lloyd Clemons has already been arrested in Thompson's death.

Walker said Thompson was known to carry cash from "various endeavors that included drug dealing, gambling and selling cars and trucks."