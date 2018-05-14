Jenks Police Trying To Identify People Connected To Stolen Credit Card

Jenks Police are trying to identify two persons of interest, and a possible third, connected to the use of a stolen credit card.

Police said two people used a stolen credit card at Tulsa stores, making several purchases totaling almost $900.

They said there also appears to be a third person driving them around in a red Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or you can send web tips here.