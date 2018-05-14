Hip Hop Artist Behind Outsiders House Rehab To Address Tulsa Seniors

Will Rogers seniors will graduate Monday, May 14, but before that they had a special breakfast with special guest Danny Boy O'Connor. O'Connor is a hip-hop artist rehabbing the Outsiders house in Tulsa.

O'Connor hung with the students Monday morning and will be the commencement speaker at graduation.

He says Tulsa has greeted him with open arms from day one. He says that will be the theme for his speech to these seniors.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help - and being a 6'6" alpha male it's hard to ask for help, but I got to a point in life where I said I can't do this alone, and I need your help," he said.

As for the Outsiders house - O'Connor says it is coming along well, and he hopes to have tours underway by this fall. The home, at 731 North St. Louis, was the house where the Curtis brothers lived in the film adaptation of S.E. Hinton's novel.