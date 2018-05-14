Creek County Speedway Manager Steps Down - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Creek County Speedway Manager Steps Down

CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Hahn family is taking over management of the Creek County Speedway effective this Friday. The dirt track is owned by Chili Bowl co-founder and former racer Emmett Hahn but has been leased and managed for the last five years by Steve Gran.

Gran will continue to work with the Hahn family at the Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl, according to a news release.

Hahn said Gran had been planning to step down at the end of the racing season due to other commitments but decided "something had to give."

"I understand completely needing to reprioritize to make sure you're able to take care of family and work obligations," said Emmett Hahn.

The track will be managed by the Hahn family for the first time in nearly 17 years, the release states.

The Hahns built the track off Highway 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville in 1985. It's a quarter-mile track with weekly racing including Champ Sprints, Modifieds, Dwarf Cars, Factory Stocks and Mini Stocks.

This Friday they are hosting the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region.

