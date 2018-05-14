Suspect in fatal Oklahoma shooting apprehended in Kansas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspect in fatal Oklahoma shooting apprehended in Kansas

Posted: Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old Tulsa man has been apprehended in Kansas.

The Tulsa Police Department says 36-year-old Dameon Leathers was arrested Friday in Wichita, Kansas. Records indicate Leathers was being held without bond Monday in the Sedgwick County Jail in Kansas. The records don't indicate whether Leathers has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police say Leathers is a suspect in last month's shooting death of Howard Thompson. Thompson's body was discovered by his wife in the driveway of a home that investigators said appeared to have been burglarized.

A second suspect, 27-year-old Lloyd Christopher Clemons Jr., was previously arrested in Tulsa on a murder complaint.

