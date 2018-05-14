Search resumes for remains of up to 7 Michigan girls

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

The state Department of Justice has again concluded that secretly recorded videos of a Democratic activist reveal no evidence of election fraud.

Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...

Teen who died in van could not communicate properly with 911

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

Former Army Capt. Ernest L. Medina, a key figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, has died in Wisconsin aged 81.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1969, file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the 1968 My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, speaks at a news conference at the Pentagon. Medina died on May 8, 2018, according to an obituary ...

When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.

(Aaron Cormier via AP). This undated handout photo provided by Aaron Cormier shows Joseph Semien, Jr., from left, Pierre Johnson and Maxime Madhere on their book called "Pulse of Perseverance: Three Black Doctors on Their Journey to Success." When the ...

After a weekend break, police in suburban Detroit have resumed digging in an area that might yield the remains of up to seven missing girls.

(AP Photo/Mike Householder). In a frame from video Konnie Beyma is interviewed near the excavation site in Macomb Township, Mich., Monday, May 14, 2018, where police have resumed digging in an area that might yield the remains of several missing girls....

Music fans looking for a piece of history are going to get a chance to own guitars, outfits and other memorabilia from the likes of Prince, Bob Dylan, George Harrison and others.

A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.

A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...

(AP Photo/Mike Householder). In a frame from video, police resumed digging, Monday, May 14, 2018, in an area that might yield the remains of several missing girls in Macomb Township, Mich. Police believe they "are very close" to finding remains. The se...

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - After a weekend break, police on Monday resumed digging in suburban Detroit in an area that could yield the remains of up to seven missing girls.

Konnie Beyma, whose sister, Kimberly King, disappeared in 1979, visited the site and said the six-day effort in Macomb County's Macomb Township might not last much longer.

"I don't want to, of course, be let down once again. ... I'm trying not to get too hopeful," Beyma, 55, told The Associated Press, "but the information that detectives are providing - and still providing again this morning - indicate that they are very close, they are very certain, and we are almost there."

The search, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of downtown Detroit, began after police interviewed a prisoner, Arthur Ream, who was locked up in 2008 for the slaying of a 13-year-old girl. Cindy Zarzycki's remains were found a decade ago near the same woods where big machines now are clawing the soil.

Ream has declined to speak to news media by phone, the Michigan Corrections Department said.

Beyma's sister disappeared at age 12. She described Kimberly as a "little bit rebellious, a lot of a tomboy" who loved sports.

Beyma believes police will continue to work near 23 Mile Road and North Avenue until Tuesday. Bill Dwyer, police commissioner in Warren, Michigan, who is leading the investigation, said officers will also look at other areas, although he didn't disclose them.

Beyma said she her sister's remains would be buried in Kentucky next to a grandmother.

"I know that's what our family wants to do," she said.

