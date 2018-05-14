Police: 10 kids taken from California home, mom denies abuse

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Former Army Capt. Ernest L. Medina, a key figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, has died in Wisconsin aged 81.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1969, file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the 1968 My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, speaks at a news conference at the Pentagon. Medina died on May 8, 2018, according to an obituary ...

Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

Greitens' jury selection probes when opinion goes too far

Trump's surprise offer to help Chinese company ZTE draws fire but raises hopes in trade talks.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). In this May 8, 2018, photo, a woman pass by a ZTE building in Beijing, China. President Donald Trump's weekend social media musings about China injected new uncertainty into the Washington's punishment of Chinese tech giant ZTE ...

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is saying the citizenship question should not affect participation in the 2020 Census.

Officials say a 5-year-old Colorado girl who was attacked by a black bear outside her home is expected to recover thanks to the quick thinking of her mother.

The eruption of a Hawaii volcano in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" has experts warily eyeing volcanic peaks on America's West Coast that are also part of the geologically active region.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this May 7, 2018 photo, Mount Rainier is seen at dusk and framed by the Murray Morgan Bridge in downtown Tacoma, Wash. The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has geologic experts along the West Coast warily eyeing th...

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday in New Jersey in a lawsuit accusing New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning of selling bogus 'game-worn' equipment to unsuspecting collectors.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In an April 25, 2018 file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters during NFL football training camp, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 14, 2018,...

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) - Police said Monday they had removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and emotional abuse.

The children range from 4 months to 12 years old, said Fairfield police Lt. Greg Hurlbut.

The mother, Ina Rogers, told reporters that she called authorities in March after her 12-year-old son didn't come home.

She said the "squalor" officers saw while investigating came from her tearing her house apart as she searched for her child.

"I was afraid I could not find him," she told KGO-TV. "Once that fear sets in you don't know what to do."

The investigation began March 31 when police responded to the missing juvenile report in Fairfield, 46 miles (74 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

The officers found the boy and returned him to the family home, where they said they found nine other children living in "squalor and unsafe conditions."

The father, Jonathan Allen, 29, faces felony charges of torture and child abuse and the 30-year-old Rogers faces child neglect charges. She was arrested March 31 and released after posting $10,000 bail.

Allen was arrested Friday after specialists conducted interviews with the children, Hurlbut said. He's being held in the Solano County Jail in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

Court records do not indicate whether the parents have lawyers.

In a separate case, prosecutors in Riverside County, have filed eight new charges against a father accused of shackling and starving some of his 13 children, alleging that he lied on government forms about their schooling.

David Turpin and his wife Louise previously pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse and other charges in a case that has drawn international attention since the couple's 17-year-old daughter escaped the family's Perris, California, home in January and called 911.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.