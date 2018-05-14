Police: 2 stabbed at Alaska school during break-in attempt

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Former Army Capt. Ernest L. Medina, a key figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, has died in Wisconsin aged 81.

Former Army Capt. Ernest L. Medina, a key figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, has died in Wisconsin aged 81.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1969, file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the 1968 My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, speaks at a news conference at the Pentagon. Medina died on May 8, 2018, according to an obituary ...

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1969, file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the 1968 My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, speaks at a news conference at the Pentagon. Medina died on May 8, 2018, according to an obituary ...

Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

Greitens' jury selection probes when opinion goes too far

Greitens' jury selection probes when opinion goes too far

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is saying the citizenship question should not affect participation in the 2020 Census.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is saying the citizenship question should not affect participation in the 2020 Census.

The eruption of a Hawaii volcano in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" has experts warily eyeing volcanic peaks on America's West Coast that are also part of the geologically active region.

The eruption of a Hawaii volcano in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" has experts warily eyeing volcanic peaks on America's West Coast that are also part of the geologically active region.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this May 7, 2018 photo, Mount Rainier is seen at dusk and framed by the Murray Morgan Bridge in downtown Tacoma, Wash. The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has geologic experts along the West Coast warily eyeing th...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this May 7, 2018 photo, Mount Rainier is seen at dusk and framed by the Murray Morgan Bridge in downtown Tacoma, Wash. The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has geologic experts along the West Coast warily eyeing th...

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.

For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday in New Jersey in a lawsuit accusing New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning of selling bogus 'game-worn' equipment to unsuspecting collectors.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday in New Jersey in a lawsuit accusing New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning of selling bogus 'game-worn' equipment to unsuspecting collectors.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In an April 25, 2018 file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters during NFL football training camp, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 14, 2018,...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In an April 25, 2018 file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters during NFL football training camp, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 14, 2018,...

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Trump's surprise offer to help Chinese company ZTE draws fire but raises hopes in trade talks.

Trump's surprise offer to help Chinese company ZTE draws fire but raises hopes in trade talks.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). In this May 8, 2018, photo, a woman pass by a ZTE building in Beijing, China. President Donald Trump's weekend social media musings about China injected new uncertainty into the Washington's punishment of Chinese tech giant ZTE ...

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). In this May 8, 2018, photo, a woman pass by a ZTE building in Beijing, China. President Donald Trump's weekend social media musings about China injected new uncertainty into the Washington's punishment of Chinese tech giant ZTE ...

Officials say a 5-year-old Colorado girl who was attacked by a black bear outside her home is expected to recover thanks to the quick thinking of her mother.

Officials say a 5-year-old Colorado girl who was attacked by a black bear outside her home is expected to recover thanks to the quick thinking of her mother.

(Cory Stringer/Lower Yukon School District via AP). In this photo provided by Cory Stringer is the entrance to the Kotlik School Monday, May 14, 2018, in Kotlik, Alaska. Alaska State Troopers say a man with a knife tried to enter a rural school and sta...

By DAN JOLING

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Two people were stabbed and wounded outside a remote Alaska village school by a man armed with a knife and shouting threats who tried to break in to the building, officials said Monday.

Students and staff at the school had to wait more than 45 minutes for law enforcement officers last Friday as the event unfolded in the Yupik Eskimo village of Kotlik, a community of 640.

Two villagers attempted to intervene and the man with the knife stabbed both of them, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement.

When the knife fell from the man's hand, one of the injured people grabbed the knife and threw it into a pond. Two other villagers then subdued former student Rick Andrews, 19, the statement said. He is charged with three counts of felony assault.

The incident underscores dangers in rural Alaska communities without a tax base to support local law enforcement. Kotlik has two unarmed village public safety officers.

Remote Alaska communities hit by crime have had to wait hours or days for troopers to arrive. The officers who responded to Kotlik flew in from a community about 33 miles (53 kilometers) away.

"We were lucky the weather was good so they could fly in," Cory Stringer, the school's principal, said in an interview. "We just had to wait it out."

Kotlik lies on flat, marshy land along a tributary of the Yukon River about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the Bering Sea. Homes and the school are connected by wooden walkways instead of streets. The area is rich in fish and waterfowl and many in the Yupik Eskimo community practice a subsistence lifestyle.

The school teaches 172 students from kindergarten through high school and Stringer said he encouraged the suspect last fall to return to school to complete credits.

Andrews declined and created a disturbance about six weeks ago during a meeting at the school, but Stringer said he talked him into leaving.

On Thursday night, a teacher called Stringer to report a man damaging the school's all-terrain vehicle. Stringer and a custodian responded and heard screaming behind the school. He said they found Andrews threatening to hit his 15-year-old girlfriend. The girl pulled away and Stringer said he stepped between the two teens.

"He was mad at me because I stopped whatever was going on that night," Stringer said.

During high school lunch hour Friday, Stringer spoke to the mother of a student who left the school but returned to report that Andrews outside and threatening to kill the principal.

Andrews approached the front entrance with a knife in his hand and Stringer ordered the shutdown.

School staff locked outside doors and wedged a metal bar in the handles of double doors just inside the main entrance. They made sure all other doors were locked. Adults were stationed at each door. Stringer said training required by the school district kicked in.

"Everyone did their job and made sure the doors were secure," Stringer said. "We just sat back and kind of watched the show through the door."

Elementary students were not aware of the incident but the school's high school students saw the events, Stringer said.

Andrews pounded on the door, threatened to kill the principal and tried to get inside through windows and another door, the police statement and Stringer said.

After at least a half hour, Andrews was out of sight along the side of the school. A man and a woman from the village approached him and attempted to intervene. Andrews stabbed both in the chest and stomach. When the knife fell, one of the wounded grabbed the knife and flung it into the pond.

Andrews fled but two other villagers held him until troopers arrived.

The wounded woman and man were treated at Kotlik Clinic and flown by air ambulance to a hospital. Troopers said they were in stable condition.

Andrews was jailed and is represented by the Alaska Public Defenders Agency.

Staff attorneys as a policy do not comment on pending cases and did not respond Monday to an email request for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.