Troopers Injured In Talihina Shootout Identified

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers injured during a shootout with a suspect have been identified.

On Friday, May 11, 2018, OHP troopers assisted the Talihina Police Department in execution of a felony warrant.

While serving the warrant, OHP says the suspect fired what investigators believe to be a fully automatic weapon and troopers returned fire.

During the shooting, four troopers received minor injuries and a fifth was hit by gunfire but was wearing a ballistic vest.

Monday, the troopers were identified as Brett Stephens, Brandon Seward, Sammy Lee, Chris Bunch and Chance Tuttle.

All troopers were treated at a hospital and released.

A fire started inside a building during the shooting and spread to neighboring buildings. It’s believed the suspect is dead inside the building.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, LeFlore County Sheriff's Office and District Task Force 16 also assisted in serving the search warrant.

Captain Paul Timmons, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said law enforcement had reason to believe the suspect had narcotics and other drugs in the building. He also said the suspect had threatened law enforcement in the past and made statements that he would not be taken back to prison.