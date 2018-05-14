Investigators searching for clues in Oklahoma shootout, fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Investigators searching for clues in Oklahoma shootout, fire

TALIHINA, Okla. (AP) - Investigators are sifting through debris days after Oklahoma troopers were hit by gunfire or shrapnel in a shootout with a man who died and whose home may have been booby-trapped to spark a massive fire.

The Poteau Daily News reports officials were reconstructing the scene Monday in Talihina, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say troopers were serving a drug-related felony warrant Friday when the man opened fire. He died at the scene and a fire caused by a possible explosive device ignited the residence and neighboring buildings. The suspect has not been identified.

Four troopers sustained minor injuries and a fifth was struck by gunfire in his ballistic vest. They were identified as Brett Stephens, Brandon Seward, Sammy Lee, Chris Bunch and Chance Tuttle.

