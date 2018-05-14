Funeral For Man Shot, Killed By Tulsa Police Held Tuesday

A man Tulsa Police officers shot and killed last week will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Albert Odom's funeral will be held at the Rose Hill Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m.

Tulsa Police said the City's gang unit was investigating activity at a motel when an officer noticed Odom had a gun pointed at them.

Two officers shot at Odom.

The Tulsa County District Attorney is working to determine if the shooting was justified.