Broken Arrow Man Celebrates 100th Birthday

A Broken Arrow man celebrated a century of life Monday, surrounded by family and friends.

Earl Conley grew up during the great depression and spent much of World War II helping set up defenses against a possible Japanese invasion.

Conley gave out his single piece of advice for living a long, happy life Monday.

"Having friends and keeping friends, that's the most important thing to me. And I think it ought to be passed on," he said.

Many of Conley’s friends joined him as the City of Broken Arrow issued a proclamation celebrating Conley's 100 years of life.