The Latest: Police: Children said they had punctures, burns

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald Trump

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators

'Solo' premiere brings Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars glitz to Hollywood

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Few teeth in Trump's prescription to reduce drug prices

Activists around US converge on several state capitals to open six weeks of protests calling for new programs to help the millions of Americans who live in poverty, an overhaul of voting rights laws and other changes.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). People participate in the "Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 14, 2018. The original 1968 Poor People's Campaign was a multicultural, multi-faith coalition plann...

Poor People's Campaign launches days of protests around US

Prosecutors have dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens but say they plan to re-file the case with a special prosecutor.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

Former Army Capt. Ernest L. Medina, a key figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, has died in Wisconsin aged 81.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1969, file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the 1968 My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, speaks at a news conference at the Pentagon. Medina died on May 8, 2018, according to an obituary ...

Ernest Medina, key figure in My Lai Massacre, dies at 81

Trump's surprise offer to help Chinese company ZTE draws fire but raises hopes in trade talks.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). In this May 8, 2018, photo, a woman pass by a ZTE building in Beijing, China. President Donald Trump's weekend social media musings about China injected new uncertainty into the Washington's punishment of Chinese tech giant ZTE ...

Trump's bid to help Chinese firm draws fire but raises hopes

Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and emotional abuse.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

A California police lieutenant says children taken from a home said they had puncture wounds, burns, bruises and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Toys and other items are strewn around one of the bedrooms of a home in Fairfield, Calif., Monday, May 14, 2018, where authorities removed 10 children and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect afte...

The Latest: Police: Children said they had punctures, burns

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is saying the citizenship question should not affect participation in the 2020 Census.

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Ina Rogers talks with reporters about the seizure of her 10 children by law enforcement Monday, May 14, 2018, in Fairfield, Calif. Authorities removed the children living at their home on March 31, and placed them in protec...

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a couple arrested on suspicion of torturing their 10 children (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

A California police lieutenant says children taken from a home said they had puncture wounds, burns, bruises and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Sharon Henry says the torture was carried out "for sadistic purposes."

Fairfield police Lt. Greg Hurlbut said Monday the abuse was revealed in interviews with the children over the past six weeks.

He says officers found spoiled food on the floor and animal and human feces when they removed 10 children from the home in March. He says some areas of the home were impassable.

The children's father, Jonathan Allen, was arraigned Monday on felony torture and child abuse charges and the mother, Ina Rogers, faces child neglect charges.

Rogers denied the allegations to reporters outside her home.

___

12:40 p.m.

A mother of 10 children who California authorities say were tortured and neglected is denying the allegations.

Ina Rogers told reporters Monday that she called authorities in March after her 12-year-old son didn't come home.

Nine other children were found living in what Fairfield police Lt. Greg Hurlbut called "squalid and unsafe conditions."

She says the "squalor" officers saw when investigating the missing-child report was her tearing apart the house as she searched for her child.

Rogers was arrested on March 31 and charged with neglect. She was released after posting $10,000 bail.

Hurlbut says the children's father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, was arrested Friday after officials interviewed the children.

Allen faces torture and child cruelty charges. He's being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

___

11:55 a.m.

Police say they have removed 10 children from a squalid Northern California home and charged their parents with neglect and torture.

Police in Fairfield north of San Francisco said Monday that the children range in age from 4 months to 12 years.

Lt. Greg Hurlbut says an investigation revealed a lengthy period of "severe physical and emotional abuse."

He says 29-year-old father Jonathan Allen faces nine counts of felony torture and 30-year-old mother Ina Rogers faces child neglect charges.

The investigation began after police responded in March to a report of a missing 12-year-old.

Nine other children were found living in what Hurlbut says were "squalid and unsafe conditions."

Court records do not indicate whether the parents have lawyers.

