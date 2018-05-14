Report finds cases of STDs reach all-time high in California

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

A California report finds the number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases in the state reached a record high in 2017.

A California report finds the number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases in the state reached a record high in 2017.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - This April 1, 2016 file photos shows a billboard above a gas station that reads "Feel The Burn," a play on then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign slogan, "Feel The Bern." It's actually promoting testing fo...

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - This April 1, 2016 file photos shows a billboard above a gas station that reads "Feel The Burn," a play on then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign slogan, "Feel The Bern." It's actually promoting testing fo...

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys say invasion-of-privacy case was crumbling under lack of evidence when charge was dropped; prosecutors say they'll still pursue case.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys say invasion-of-privacy case was crumbling under lack of evidence when charge was dropped; prosecutors say they'll still pursue case.

(AP Photo by Jim Salter). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a new conference outside court on Monday, May, 14 2018, in St. Louis. Prosecutors on Monday abruptly dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens but say they hope to refile the ...

(AP Photo by Jim Salter). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a new conference outside court on Monday, May, 14 2018, in St. Louis. Prosecutors on Monday abruptly dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens but say they hope to refile the ...

Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.

Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...

Teen who died in van could not communicate properly with 911

Teen who died in van could not communicate properly with 911

Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

Study: Nearly all teachers spend own money on school needs

Study: Nearly all teachers spend own money on school needs

Amid tensions at home and abroad, many American Jews and Muslims are reaching out to one another, seeking to build trust and understanding.

Amid tensions at home and abroad, many American Jews and Muslims are reaching out to one another, seeking to build trust and understanding.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Members of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom group walk across the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Tuesday, April, 24, 2018. The Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom brings together Jewish and Muslim women interested in...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Members of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom group walk across the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Tuesday, April, 24, 2018. The Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom brings together Jewish and Muslim women interested in...

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). In this May 8, 2018, photo, a woman pass by a ZTE building in Beijing, China. President Donald Trump's weekend social media musings about China injected new uncertainty into the Washington's punishment of Chinese tech giant ZTE ...

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). In this May 8, 2018, photo, a woman pass by a ZTE building in Beijing, China. President Donald Trump's weekend social media musings about China injected new uncertainty into the Washington's punishment of Chinese tech giant ZTE ...

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday in New Jersey in a lawsuit accusing New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning of selling bogus 'game-worn' equipment to unsuspecting collectors.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday in New Jersey in a lawsuit accusing New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning of selling bogus 'game-worn' equipment to unsuspecting collectors.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In an April 25, 2018 file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters during NFL football training camp, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 14, 2018,...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In an April 25, 2018 file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters during NFL football training camp, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 14, 2018,...

A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.

A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

(Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs/CDC via AP, File). FILE - This 1975 file microscope image made available by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows chlamydia trachomatis bacteria magnified 200 times. The number of cases of STDs - chlamydia...

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - This April 1, 2016 file photos shows a billboard above a gas station that reads "Feel The Burn," a play on then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign slogan, "Feel The Bern." It's actually promoting testing fo...

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases in California reached a record high last year and officials are particularly concerned by a spike in stillbirths due to congenital syphilis, state health authorities said Monday.

More than 300,000 cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported in 2017, a 45 percent increase from five years ago, according to data released by the California Department of Public Health.

Chlamydia and gonorrhea are most common among people under 30, the report said. Rates of chlamydia are highest among young women, while men account for the majority of syphilis and gonorrhea cases.

If left untreated, chlamydia and gonorrhea can lead to infertility, ectopic pregnancy and chronic pelvic pain. Syphilis can result in blindness, hearing loss and neurologic problems.

The figure that caused the greatest alarm for researchers and administrators was 30 stillbirths resulting from congenital syphilis statewide - the highest number reported since 1995, the CDPH said. Los Angeles County alone saw congenital syphilis cases jump from eight in 2013 to 47 last year.

"For California to have a steady increase in congenital syphilis is shameful," said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of medicine at University of California, Los Angeles. He pointed to nations such as Cuba, Thailand and Belarus that have nearly eliminated the life-threatening infection seen in infants.

"We've known how to control syphilis since early 1900s. Seeing it come back like this is a sign of failure of the public health safety net," Klausner said.

Klausner placed much of the blame for the overall STD spike on what he called the "decimation" of public health infrastructure since the 2008 financial crisis. Funding slashed a decade ago hasn't been restored, leading to continued closing of clinics and collapse of education programs about risks and treatment options.

Dr. Heidi Bauer, chief of the state health department's STD Control Branch, agreed that budget issues are part of the problem. She estimated that about $20 million in state and federal money is allocated yearly to fighting STDs - a small number in a state with nearly 40 million residents.

Bauer also suggested the rise in STDs may be a symptom of more general problems in areas such as the economically hard-hit San Joaquin Valley where people are struggling with poverty, substance abuse, mental health issues and homelessness.

She also partially blamed the funneling of patients away from public health services toward primary care physicians under the Affordable Care Act.

"For sexual health, primary care wasn't the most effective method," Bauer said. Someone who depended on public clinics for STD screening and treatment may not want to discuss it with their doctor, or may not have a doctor at all, she said.

The health department is spearheading a "multi-pronged" effort to educate the public about the risks and get the word out to medical providers about the latest advances in screening and treatment, Bauer said.

Officials are also increasing efforts to follow up on cases, especially those involving pregnant women with syphilis, she said.

Experts agreed that sex education in schools and programs in the community raising awareness and having a public discussion about the often stigmatized conditions.

"While there are advocates and champions for cancer, nobody is out there saying, 'I have gonorrhea and these are the best ways to treat it.' There's no one out there being a champion for these conditions," said Klausner.

The health department's director, Dr. Karen Smith, urged sexually active people to use condoms and get tested regularly. Many STDs can be cured with antibiotics if attacked quickly.

Rates for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis have been rising nationally for several years. More than two million new cases of all three infections were reported in the United States in 2016 - the most ever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC numbers for 2017 won't be available until later this year.

__

Follow Weber on Twitter at https://twitter.com/WeberCM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.