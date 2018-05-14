Glenpool Man Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison For Manslaughter

The fourth suspect in a drug deal that turned into a deadly shooting will spend the next four years in prison.

A judge sentenced Tyler Ratcliff on Monday.

4/6/2018 Related Story: Jury Finds Glenpool Man Guilty Of Manslaughter

A jury found him guilty of manslaughter last month in the death of Nick Morris outside the Quickie Mart Skate Shop on South Peoria.

Three others are already in prison for Morris’ murder.