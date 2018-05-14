Amber Alert Issued By Tulsa Police For Missing 7-Year-Old

The Tulsa Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old Monday.

Authorities are looking for Hafza Hailey,7, who went missing from the 500 block of Mohwak Blvd., in Tulsa around 8 p.m.

Hafza was last seen wearing an ankle-length peach dress and is described to be wearing a puffy ponytail and gold bracelets on her wrist.

The suspect is 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad, and is said to be Hailey's biological mother.

Ahmad has curly black hair with gold highlights. She is believed to be driving a black 2005 Lexus RX3, with a paper tag, number UD-4967.

Authorities say Ahmad stabbed her 11-year-old daughter and then set her home on fire.

The 11-year-old is in critical condition at a hospital in Tulsa.

If you have any information, or if you see Ahmad contact police immediately.