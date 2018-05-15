Lawmakers press Missouri governor probe despite dropped case

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys say invasion-of-privacy case was crumbling under lack of evidence when charge was dropped; prosecutors say they'll still pursue case.

(AP Photo by Jim Salter). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a new conference outside court on Monday, May, 14 2018, in St. Louis. Prosecutors on Monday abruptly dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens but say they hope to refile the ...

Abortion-rights groups say they have challenged nation's most restrictive abortion law in Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis, right, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU said Tuesday that they had filed a law...

Seattle's largest businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks will have to pay a new tax to help fund homeless services and affordable housing under a measure approved by city leaders.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Seattle. The council on Monda...

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

Baltimore's mayor has announced the city's police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.

Six U.S. states are accusing the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.

(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits alleging that a pharmaceutical company used deceptive m...

A psychiatrist hired by Travis Air Force Base in California to help military veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder has been charged with raping patients.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens arrives at the Civil Courts building on the second day of jury selection of his felony invasion of privacy trial on Friday, May 11, 2018, in St. Louis, Mo.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this May 10, 2018, photo, flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, in St. Louis. In spring 2015, Miss...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

(AP Photo by Jim Salter). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a new conference outside court on Monday, May, 14 2018, in St. Louis. Prosecutors on Monday abruptly dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens but say they hope to refile the ...

By DAVID A. LIEB and SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens may have gained an argument against impeachment when a St. Louis prosecutor dropped a criminal charge against him, but the governor's "great victory" seems to have done little to slow legislative momentum for an effort to try to remove him from office.

A day after the charge was dismissed, a House investigatory committee signaled that it's pushing forward with its own expanded investigation into allegations that extend beyond Greitens' acknowledged extramarital affair to his means of raising money for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

Republican legislative leaders affirmed that a monthlong special session focused solely on allegations against Greitens will convene Friday as scheduled. Attorneys for the governor's office are bracing for an impeachment defense, pre-emptively suggesting that lawmakers treat their hearings like a trial that allows them to call and question witnesses.

"What we do in a special session is totally divorced from what happens in a criminal case in St. Louis city," said Rep. Kathie Conway, a Republican who was among the first to call on Greitens to resign after his affair became public. "I don't think it's as good of news for the governor as he might want everybody to think."

Greitens, 44, was charged with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a photo of an at least partially nude woman without her permission in March 2015, before he was elected governor. Greitens hasn't directly answered questions about whether he took the photo, but defense attorneys said prosecutors were unable to find such a photo on Greitens' cellphone or cloud storage as jury selection in the criminal trial got underway.

The Republican governor declared it a "great victory" when prosecutors dropped the charge Monday.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said she did so because a court said she had to answer questions under oath from Greitens' attorneys, who alleged that an investigator she hired had committed perjury and withheld evidence. Gardner's office says the criminal charge could be refiled by an assistant or special prosecutor.

A judge has yet to set a trial date on a remaining felony charge accusing Greitens of disclosing a donor list for The Mission Continues to his political fundraiser in 2015 without the permission of the St. Louis-based charity he founded.

The Missouri Constitution allows impeachment for a variety of reasons, including crimes, misconduct and "moral turpitude."

A felony conviction related to sexual misconduct would have almost assured Greitens' impeachment, said Dave Robertson, chair of the political science department at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

A dropped charge leaves him "better off because he can claim some victory," Robertson said. "But it concentrates everybody's attention on what I think is a more serious and perilous process for the governor, which is the impeachment process."

The constitution doesn't require a criminal conviction for impeachment. If the House votes to impeach Greitens, the Senate then would appoint a judicial panel to preside over a trial on whether he should be removed from office.

"I still think that there is a significant amount of evidence and information and facts that were provided to the state representatives that would lead to an impeachment trial," said Sen. Denny Hoskins, a Republican who has clashed with Greitens.

Others who supported Greitens contend the dropped invasion-of-privacy charge should make it more difficult to get the 82 votes necessary to impeach Greitens.

"They better look very hard on that vote," said Sen. Dan Brown, a Republican who was one of just four senators not to sign a petition calling for the special session on disciplining the governor.

Republican Rep. Bryan Spencer, who initially signed and then removed his name for the petition, said he's heard from about two dozen people who believe "that with charges being dropped that the special session should be dissolved."

"It definitely sells his scenario and it makes it appear like it's political and a witch hunt," said Spencer, echoing a phrase Greitens has used to describe the investigations against him.

The House investigatory panel amped up its probe into Greitens on Tuesday. It decided to call Greitens' policy adviser Will Scharf as a witness and to subpoena information about a couple of obscure companies that contributed tens of thousands of dollars to Greitens' campaign.

The panel cited a memo Scharf wrote in July 2016, when he was working for Greitens' GOP primary rival Catherine Hanaway, suggesting that Greitens had used "shell companies to hide donors."

Greitens' attorneys, meanwhile, ratcheted up claims of misconduct by the prosecution team, making a complaint to St. Louis police alleging perjury by a private investigator hired by the circuit attorney's office. The police department said it would investigate.

Greitens' attorneys have suggested that any misconduct by prosecutors should also disqualify them from handling the separate computer data tampering charge related to the charity donor list.

Gardner spokeswoman Susan Ryan declined to discuss a timeline for that case and said the office has not decided whether to ask Attorney General Josh Hawley to take over the prosecution.

___

Associated Press reporter Jim Salter contributed from St. Louis.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.