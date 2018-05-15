Amid conflict, Jews and Muslims in US seek solidarity

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

A California report finds the number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases in the state reached a record high in 2017.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - This April 1, 2016 file photos shows a billboard above a gas station that reads "Feel The Burn," a play on then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign slogan, "Feel The Bern."

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys say invasion-of-privacy case was crumbling under lack of evidence when charge was dropped; prosecutors say they'll still pursue case.

(AP Photo by Jim Salter). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a new conference outside court on Monday, May, 14 2018, in St. Louis.

Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati.

Teen who died in van could not communicate properly with 911

Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

Study: Nearly all teachers spend own money on school needs

Amid tensions at home and abroad, many American Jews and Muslims are reaching out to one another, seeking to build trust and understanding.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Members of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom group walk across the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Tuesday, April, 24, 2018. The Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom brings together Jewish and Muslim women interested in...

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). In this May 8, 2018, photo, a woman pass by a ZTE building in Beijing, China.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday in New Jersey in a lawsuit accusing New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning of selling bogus 'game-worn' equipment to unsuspecting collectors.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In an April 25, 2018 file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters during NFL football training camp, in East Rutherford, N.J.

A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattle City Council meeting.

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom member Arshia Burney, of Virginia, left, holds hands with Joanne Bland, right, of Selma, Ala., near the Brown Chapel during the "Journeys for the Soul" civil rights historical tour through Selma, A...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Heba Maksoud, center, of New Jersey, and Dr. Ken Sonnenschein, talk with guide Joanne Bland outside the Brown Chapel during the "Journeys for the Soul" civil rights historical tour through Selma, Ala., on Tuesday, April, 24, ...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Members of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom group listen to guide Joanne Bland, foreground, at the Brown Chapel during the "Journeys for the Soul" civil rights historical tour through Selma, Ala., on Tuesday, April, 24, 2018. ...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Members of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom group walk across the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Tuesday, April, 24, 2018. Seeking new insights into combatting bigotry, several dozen members of the group trav...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Members of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom group walk across the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Tuesday, April, 24, 2018. The Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom brings together Jewish and Muslim women interested in...

By JEFF KAROUB and DAVID CRARY

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - As turmoil spreads through the Middle East, American Jews and Muslims have been forming alliances to build trust and seek solidarity in more ambitious ways than in the past, a sharp contrast to the violence engulfing their homelands this week.

Muslims and Jews have dispatched members into mosques and synagogues to learn about each other's faiths, made a joint trip to tour civil rights sites in the South and formed partnerships involving CEOs of major corporations. Leaders of the groups said the challenging world events have provided impetus for the outreach efforts, including violence in Gaza, the Trump administration's moving of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the travel ban from mostly Muslim countries and deepening concern about hate crimes.

"If there's ever a time to talk, it's now," said the executive director for the Los Angeles-based group NewGround, Aziza Hasan.

NewGround has provided leadership training programs for several hundred professionals from the two communities. One recent event was a backyard supper in Los Angeles at which guests discussed their religions' approach to death - what rituals are involved, how the grieving process unfolds. Participants were moved by similarities in the traditions of their two faiths.

"Some people were on the verge of tears as they dug into it," said Hasan.

Perhaps most high-powered of the outreach initiatives is the Muslim Jewish Advisory Council, which started out two years ago working to expand hate-crime legislation. Now, the council - an unprecedented interfaith team of business, political and religious leaders - is launching an initiative sending Jewish members into mosques and Muslims into synagogues to speak and listen in ways that break down walls between them.

Farooq Kathwari, the council co-chair and CEO of Ethan Allen Interiors, said the violence along Gaza's border with Israel - where dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops' gunfire on Monday - poses a test for the outreach project.

"We have to double our efforts to stay together," said Kathwari. "I hope and pray that this crisis does turn into an opportunity for peace."

Another ambitious national group is the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, which brings together Jewish and Muslim women interested in learning about one another. Founded in 2010, it now has more than 2,700 members in roughly 150 chapters spanning 27 states. Seeking new insights into combatting bigotry, several dozen of the women traveled to Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee in April, visiting sites commemorating the Civil Rights movement.

"We want to learn how to speak out against hate," said co-founder Sheryl Olitzky, who is Jewish.

The other co-founder, Atiya Aftab, is an attorney who teaches Islamic law at Rutgers University. She described the bloodshed in Gaza as heartbreaking, yet said it would motivate the group's efforts.

"As people of faith we pray that we continue to see God's love and humanity in each other," she said.

For those seeking to build bridges, there have been some inspiring examples. In Germany, more than 2,000 people - Jews and Muslims among them - donned Jewish skullcaps and took to the streets recently to protest an anti-Semitic attack in Berlin in which a Syrian asylum-seeker is a suspect. In the U.S., Muslim communities in Philadelphia and St. Louis raised funds last year to help restore vandalized Jewish cemeteries.

The Muslim Jewish Advisory Council hopes its new outreach efforts will benefit from goodwill generated by its support for federal legislation that would boost penalties for threats of violence against religious institutions. The measure passed the House in December by a vote of 402-2, and council officials expect it to pass the Senate by a similar margin.

The council hopes to expand its influence with a growing number of regional affiliates, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Miami and, soon, Detroit. Stanley Bergman, the CEO of Henry Schein Inc. and the council's other co-chair along with Kathwari, said those groups can help defuse "prejudice on both sides" through events and conversations specific to local concerns.

The council took shape in 2016; Bergman believes a key factor was that numerous corporate executives overcame wariness about engaging in such an interfaith effort. Now, he said, "you're finding a lot more leaders of business talking about respect and choosing civil words."

The joint efforts come as many Muslims say President Donald Trump's words and policies, such as the travel ban, lead to increased threats and attacks. The Council on American-Islamic Relations said last month that "Trump's xenophobic rhetoric" has "provided a veneer of legitimacy to bigotry," and contributed to a 15 percent jump last year in reported anti-Muslim hate crimes and other acts of bias.

The advisory council's leaders avoid direct criticism of Trump, arguing that instances of bias crimes have been rising for a while and polarization precedes him.

"Our president has his way, which at times works, but a negative impact can be that it also divides people. What we have to do is ... move forward, but also unite people," Kathwari said.

The Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom also approaches politically charged issues with caution.

Aware that some attempts at interfaith engagement have floundered over differences on Israeli-Palestinian politics, the Sisterhood's manual advises its chapters to avoid dialogue on that subject "until trust and respect has been established within the chapter members." Last week, with worsening tensions in the Mideast, the Sisterhood convened a special meeting last of its chapter leaders to provide training on how to address the conflict.

Both co-founders say the Sisterhood's mission has taken on extra urgency during Trump's presidency.

Since the election, Olitzky contends, there has been a "demonstrable increase in anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim acts of hate" that has served to bring the Jewish and Muslim communities together in new ways.

Muqtedar Khan, a professor of political science and international relations at the University of Delaware, believes social and political conditions are conducive to greater solidarity between the two faiths.

Politically, he expects both communities will play increasingly vital roles in the Democratic Party while viewing the Trump-led Republican Party as hostile to minorities. Socially, he sees the younger generation of American Jews and Muslims as more likely than their elders to be allies.

One example: IfNotNow, a group of youthful Jewish activists opposed to Israel's treatment of Palestinians, has been coordinating some of its protest activity with American Muslims for Palestine.

"They have common ground in seeking social justice in America," Khan said.

__

Crary reported from New York.

