California mom of 10 says social services visited years ago

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

Six U.S. states are accusing the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.

A federal judge in California has struck down the city of Oakland's ban on coal shipments through its port.

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

Officials say a 5-year-old Colorado girl who was attacked by a black bear outside her home is expected to recover thanks to the quick thinking of her mother.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and JANIE HAR

Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) - It's unclear whether any California government agencies had an opportunity to intervene in the years authorities claim 10 children suffered "horrific" abuse inside their suburban home. Their mother told reporters that social services interviewed the kids three years ago but nothing came of the visit.

Ina Rogers, 31, told reporters that she had one prior interaction with child welfare officials when her mother "had mentioned something" that prompted a home visit. Officials took pictures of the children and interviewed them individually, she said.

"Nothing was founded, my kids were placed back with me," she said.

Solano County's Child Welfare Services department officials did not immediately respond Tuesday to request for details about the visit, or information about other interactions they may have had with members of the household.

Sheriff's and district attorney officials say the children were rescued from a filthy house in March and had suffered puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun. Sharon Henry, the county's chief deputy district attorney, said they were tortured "for sadistic purposes."

Their father, Jonathan Allen, 29, was arrested Friday and is in Solano County Jail on seven counts of torture and nine counts of felony child abuse. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and bail was set at $5.2 million.

Questions remain as to how the children and the alleged abuse went undetected for years until March 31 when police responding to a missing juvenile report entered the house in suburban Fairfield, California, about 46 miles (74 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

They found a home filled with rotted food and human and animal waste, said Fairfield Lt. Greg Hurlbut. Police removed the children, ages 4 months to 12 years, and arrested Rogers on suspicion of neglect. She was released after posting $10,000 bail.

Stories about the alleged abuse came out gradually in interviews with the children over the past six weeks and eight of the children told professionals about incidents dating back several years, authorities said.

Rogers says she home-schooled the children, but the Fairfield home was not registered as a private school and neither were three prior addresses in Fairfield and Vallejo, according to the California Department of Education.

California law requires children to be enrolled in public school unless they meet specific exemptions, such as documented attendance at a private school. Parents who teach their own children can register as a private school but the state does not approve, monitor or inspect them. Some home-based instruction is also offered through self-directed programs at public or charter schools.

Rogers said she previously enrolled her two oldest children in school but decided to teach them herself because she didn't think they were getting enough attention. She said her daughter failed to get on the school bus on her first day of kindergarten and was later found talking to a stranger and his dog at the school, she said.

"They were bullied and the teachers weren't helping me with their education," Rogers said. "So I said, 'OK how am I going to do this with all these kids? I can't do that.' So I was like, 'I'm the only one who cares enough' so I started to homeschool them."

At least one person suspected abuse: The children's maternal grandmother. She called Allen a monster.

"He would take the baby and slap it in the face and put duct tape on the baby's mouth to make it shut up," Wanda Rogers told KNTV in San Francisco.

Rogers said the children slept in one bedroom because they were close. The home's other rooms were used as a master bedroom, playroom and meditation room.

Rogers said she works as an EKG technician at a heart monitoring company and her husband is a tattoo artist.

Neighbor Larry Magnaye said he had no idea there were 10 children living in the house across the street.

The parents waved when leaving the driveway, but he never saw the children in the yard or heard them playing in the backyard pool.

"It's a pretty big house," Magnaye said. "But I don't know how you can keep it quiet when you have 10 kids. I can't keep it quiet with one, two, you know?"

___

Har reported from San Francisco.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.