Wynn Resorts female directors address policies after scandal

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...

Seattle's largest businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks will have to pay a new tax to help fund homeless services and affordable housing under a measure approved by city leaders.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Seattle. The council on Monda...

Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...

The four female directors of casino operator Wynn Resorts said at a forum Monday they are committed to helping the company move onto a new chapter following the sexual misconduct scandal that engulfed its founder earlier this year.

(AP Photo/John Locher). From left, Betsy Atkins, entrepreneur, Pat Mulroy, senior fellow for the Brookings Institute, Kim Sinatra, Dee Dee Myers, executive vice president at Warner Bros., and Wendy Webb, CEO of Kestrel Advisors, participate during a wo...

Casino operators in Las Vegas do not expect the U.S. Supreme Court's decision breaking a longtime ban on sports betting to hurt their business in Sin City.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Crystal Kalahiki pays out a bet in the sports book at the South Point hotel-casino, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, stri...

(Heather E. Hedenschau/Big Island Brokers via AP). This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii home for about a month before lava from a volcano erup...

Amid tensions at home and abroad, many American Jews and Muslims are reaching out to one another, seeking to build trust and understanding.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Members of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom group walk across the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Tuesday, April, 24, 2018. The Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom brings together Jewish and Muslim women interested in...

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

(AP Photo/John Locher). From left, Kim Sinatra, Dee Dee Myers, executive vice president at Warner Bros., and Wendy Webb, CEO of Kestrel Advisors, participate during a women's forum at the Wynn hotel and casino, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The four female directors of casino operator Wynn Resorts said at a forum Monday they are committed to helping the company move onto a new chapter following the sexual misconduct scandal that engulfed its founder earlier this year.

The directors, three of whom have held their posts for less than a month, discussed a wide variety of topics that ranged from equal pay and diversity to work-family balance at the forum attended by dozens of employees in person and some remotely. Wynn Resorts employs 25,000 people worldwide.

Founder Steve Wynn was never mentioned at the event, but the directors addressed the company crisis that erupted in January with the the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him, which he has denied.

"I think every company has an obligation at this moment in time to look at its policies and practices and make sure that it's doing everything it can to make sure that employees do feel safe, and Wynn is no exception," new board member Dee Dee Myers told reporters after the forum. "I think having more women on the board just brings a diversity for dialogue."

Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO in February and later sold his company shares after the Wall Street Journal reported that several women said he harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist formerly employed by the company.

Shareholders earlier this year filed lawsuits against Wynn Resorts board members alleging breach of fiduciary duties stemming from the allegations against Steve Wynn. Hours before Monday's forum, the company said longtime director Robert Miller had resigned and director John Hagenbuch had withdrawn his name from Wednesday's board election. Both were named defendants in lawsuits filed by shareholders.

Pat Mulroy, who has served on the board since 2015, told reporters after the forum that much of the problem will rest once the internal committee looking into the allegations finishes its investigation and new policies and procedures are in place. Mulroy said "some form of communication" will be released after the investigation is over.

Aside from the internal investigation, gambling regulators in Nevada and Massachusetts are also investigating Wynn Resorts.

Wendy Webb, a new board member, was a senior executive at The Walt Disney Company for 20 years and said she sees similarities with what that company faced when it transitioned from a founder-led organization to a professionally managed organization.

"The parallels are really moving from all the terrific things that the founder may have had as far as vision, about creative outlook, commitment to guest service and all those good things and continue to move them forward," she said.

Newly appointed member Betsy Atkins said cultural oversight is a key responsibility of corporate governance and the company's most valuable asset is its human capital.

"When you look at companies in history, there's a cycle. You can look at Microsoft, and there is Bill Gates, the crazy entrepreneur," she said. "And then, you need the professional operationalization. We had Steve Ballmer come in, and he really scaled the company, and then it kind of flatlined and had to bring another entrepreneur, Satya Nadella ... You now see (Wynn Resorts) going through the operationalization - if that's a real word - phase."

The company's annual shareholders' meeting will be held Wednesday in Las Vegas.

___

Follow Regina Garcia Cano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.