Tulsa County Sheriff's Office To Be Sued Over Hijab Incident At - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office To Be Sued Over Hijab Incident At Courthouse

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The ACLU of Oklahoma and the Council on American-Islamic Relations Oklahoma chapter (CAIR-OK) plan to file a federal lawsuit against the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

The two organizations say their pending suit concerns the the sheriff's office denying access to the Tulsa County courthouse to a Muslim woman who was wearing a hijab.

They claim Suha Elqutt was denied entry and then forced to remove her hijab in public.

In their news release, the CAIR-OK and the ACLU of Oklahoma say "the Tulsa County Sheriff's office is constitutionally required to make reasonable accommodations for sincerely held religious beliefs."

Both organizations will seek injunctive relief to "prevent the Tulsa County Sheriff from continuing this unconstitutional practice."

CAIR-OK and the ACLU will hold a news conference at the Dennis Neil Equality Center at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.