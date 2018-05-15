Tulsa County Sheriff's Office To Be Sued Over Hijab Incident At Courthouse

The ACLU of Oklahoma and the Council on American-Islamic Relations Oklahoma chapter (CAIR-OK) plan to file a federal lawsuit against the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

The two organizations say their pending suit concerns the the sheriff's office denying access to the Tulsa County courthouse to a Muslim woman who was wearing a hijab.

They claim Suha Elqutt was denied entry and then forced to remove her hijab in public.

In their news release, the CAIR-OK and the ACLU of Oklahoma say "the Tulsa County Sheriff's office is constitutionally required to make reasonable accommodations for sincerely held religious beliefs."

Both organizations will seek injunctive relief to "prevent the Tulsa County Sheriff from continuing this unconstitutional practice."

CAIR-OK and the ACLU will hold a news conference at the Dennis Neil Equality Center at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.