Storms Hit Copan-Area Building - Again

The owner said this shop was leveled two years ago, and he'll rebuild again.

Several building have damage this morning after the overnight storms in Washington County. Damage is scattered across the Copan area.

A church in Copan has major damage to the roof, and a barn just outside the city limits lost its roof.

The roof to the barn and workshop is completely gone, and I've been speaking with the owner who says this isn't the first time this has happened. He says last time it was worse - it actually leveled the barn. Two years ago about the same thing happened and actually leveled the barn with debris scattered over several miles.

That time the owner said he was told a microburst with 100 mph winds took out his shop.

"Next step, just clean up and be thankful nobody got hurt. We'll clean it up and rebuild just like everyone else in Oklahoma does," said property owner Jeremy Barnes.

We did locate some other damage at the Copan Freewill Baptist Church. Last night's storm tore up the top of their roof.

There are some street signs on the ground so be aware this morning as you driving in the area.