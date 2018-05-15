Storms Hit Copan-Area Building - Again - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Storms Hit Copan-Area Building - Again

Posted: Updated:
The owner said this shop was leveled two years ago, and he'll rebuild again. The owner said this shop was leveled two years ago, and he'll rebuild again.
Jeremy Barnes, property owner. Jeremy Barnes, property owner.
COPAN, Oklahoma -

Several building have damage this morning after the overnight storms in Washington County. Damage is scattered across the Copan area.

A church in Copan has major damage to the roof, and a barn just outside the city limits lost its roof.

The roof to the barn and workshop is completely gone, and I've been speaking with the owner who says this isn't the first time this has happened. He says last time it was worse - it actually leveled the barn. Two years ago about the same thing happened and actually leveled the barn with debris scattered over several miles. 

That time the owner said he was told a microburst with 100 mph winds took out his shop.

5/15/2018 Related Story: Storms Leave Behind Damage In Washington, Nowata Counties

"Next step, just clean up and be thankful nobody got hurt. We'll clean it up and rebuild just like everyone else in Oklahoma does," said property owner Jeremy Barnes.

We did locate some other damage at the Copan Freewill Baptist Church. Last night's storm tore up the top of their roof. 

There are some street signs on the ground so be aware this morning as you driving in the area. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.