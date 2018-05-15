Missouri man freed after judge slams homicide investigation

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Casino operators in Las Vegas do not expect the U.S. Supreme Court's decision breaking a longtime ban on sports betting to hurt their business in Sin City.

Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit that police said might have yielded the remains of up to seven missing girls.

Most young adults haven't given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant number are already providing long-term care for older loved ones.

A Missouri man convicted of killing of a bar owner in 2000 despite a total lack of physical evidence linking him to the crime has been freed from prison after the state's top prosecutor decided not to retry him.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man convicted of killing of a bar owner in 2000 despite a total lack of physical evidence linking him to the crime has been freed from prison after the state's top prosecutor decided not to retry him.

David Robinson, 49, was greeted with hugs and thanked his attorneys as he emerged from the Jefferson City Correctional Center at around 10 p.m. Monday, the Southeast Missourian reported.

"I know I'm being held to a higher standard," Robinson said about life going forward. "I can only say it's only just begun."

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley and the county prosecutor issued statements that holding charges would be dismissed after Judge Darrell Massey, who was appointed to review the case for the Missouri Supreme Court, found in February that there was "clear and convincing evidence" that Robinson "is actually innocent" of killing Sheila Box. She was shot to death in 2000 after leaving a bar she co-owned in Sikeston, in Missouri's southeastern corner, with $300 in cash and checks.

On May 1, the state Supreme Court overturned Robinson's conviction, ruling that his constitutional rights had been violated, and gave Hawley 30 days to review the case to decide whether to retry him. Hawley would have had little evidence on which to re-try Robinson.

During the trial, prosecutors presented no physical evidence linking Robinson to the crime and two witnesses who placed him at the scene recanted. Another man, Romanze Mosby, confessed to several people in 2004 that he had killed Box, but he refused to sign an affidavit to make the confession official. He killed himself in his cell five years later and his confession was never introduced as evidence.

An investigation by the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau found that Sikeston detective John Blakely knew Mosby was a suspect before the case went to trial but did not investigate the lead. In court testimony, Blakely denied that he framed Robinson. Massey found Blakely to be "lacking in candor or competence, or both." Blakely resigned last week.

Robinson acknowledged to The Associated Press in March that he was a troublemaker and has a criminal record that began when he was 15 and includes convictions for burglary, drugs and assault. But he has always said he was at a family gathering when Box was shot, and three relatives verified his alibi. Even Box's daughter said in March that she believed Robinson was innocent.

"He's been in prison way too long, but I'm ecstatic he's getting out," said Jim Wyrsch, one of Robinson's attorneys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.