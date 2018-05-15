Baltimore's police commissioner resigns after tax charges - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Baltimore's police commissioner resigns after tax charges

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Study: Despite modest income, teachers pay for class needs

    Study: Despite modest income, teachers pay for class needs

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:16:31 GMT
    Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.More >>
    Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.More >>

  • Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

    Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:12:36 GMT
    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>
    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>

  • 1st appeals court to weigh Trump's decision to end DACA

    1st appeals court to weigh Trump's decision to end DACA

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:11:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...
    The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.More >>
    The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.More >>
    •   

By DAVID McFADDEN
Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore's police commissioner resigned Tuesday after being federally charged with failing to pay his taxes.

In a statement, Mayor Catherine Pugh said she accepted the resignation of Darryl De Sousa, who she picked as the city's top cop in January. He was nearly unanimously confirmed as commissioner in February by the City Council.

"I want to reassure all Baltimoreans that this development in no way alters our strategic efforts to reduce crime by addressing its root causes in our most neglected neighborhoods," Pugh said.

She said she has started a "national search" to find his successor.

In the meantime, the beleaguered police force is being led by Deputy Commissioner Gary Tuggle. He was named as acting leader Friday.

De Sousa and his attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The U.S. Attorney's office has alleged that De Sousa "willfully failed to file a federal return for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015, despite having been a salaried employee of the Baltimore Police Department in each of those years." If the charges are proven, he faces up to one year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each of the three misdemeanor counts.

Shortly after De Sousa was charged by federal investigators last week, he issued a statement Thursday admitting his failure to file federal and state taxes for those three years, but portrayed it as an oversight. He said he filed his 2016 taxes and got an extension for 2017, and is now working with a "registered tax adviser."

"While there is no excuse for my failure to fulfill my obligations as a citizen and public official, my only explanation is that I failed to sufficiently prioritize my personal affairs," De Sousa said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.