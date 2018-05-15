Search ends for grenade launcher ammo lost in North Dakota - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Search ends for grenade launcher ammo lost in North Dakota

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

    Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:12:36 GMT
    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>
    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>

  • 1st appeals court to weigh Trump's decision to end DACA

    1st appeals court to weigh Trump's decision to end DACA

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:11:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...
    The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.More >>
    The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.More >>

  • Uber shifts policy for alleged sexual misconduct on service

    Uber shifts policy for alleged sexual misconduct on service

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:07:42 GMT
    Uber's ride-hailing service changes US rules governing riders, drivers seeking to pursue claims of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Uber's ride-hailing service changes US rules governing riders, drivers seeking to pursue claims of sexual misconduct.More >>
    •   

PARSHALL, N.D. (AP) - Airmen have called off the search for military explosives that fell off a vehicle on an American Indian reservation in North Dakota on May 1.

Mountrail County Sheriff Ken Halverson announced last week that a container of ammunition for an automatic grenade launcher had been lost near Parshall, on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Minot Air Force Base spokeswoman Danielle Lucero tells The Bismarck Tribune that personnel exhausted efforts to find the missing ammunition over the weekend.

The Air Force says the ammunition is safe as long as the container is intact. Halverson has said the ammunition won't operate in another device without "catastrophic failure."

The military has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to recovery.

Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox says he understands "accidents happen."

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.