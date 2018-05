A Lincoln County mother was arrested Sunday after her child died while en route to an Oklahoma City hospital, law officers said.

Judith Cheyann Danker, 19, is accused of killing her son, Braxton Danker, 2.

Lincoln County officials said the boy's death was due to abuse.

The sheriff said the child had a diaper rash which turned into a bad infection. The child went cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital.

When they were taking the child to an Oklahoma City hospital, the boy died.

The district attorney's office will release more information with the court filings, the Lincoln County sheriff's office said.