Minor Damage Reported In Grady County After Severe Storms

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms that moved across central Oklahoma on Tuesday caused some damage in Grady County, according to emergency management.

The damage was reported to be in Chickasha, including downed trees, power poles down and a gas pump awning collapse.

According to News 9 meteorologist Cassie Heiter, citing emergency management reports, there is some road flooding along Highway 81.

Other Grady County damage reports include:

The Conoco on Highway 19 near Sooner Road lost an awning

Country Club Road between the H.E. Bailey Turnpike and Sooner Road has downed power lines

Lots of flash flooding in town

This is a developing story.