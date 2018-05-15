California military base psychiatrist accused of rape

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

A psychiatrist hired by Travis Air Force Base in California to help military veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder has been charged with raping patients.

A psychiatrist hired by Travis Air Force Base in California to help military veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder has been charged with raping patients.

Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

The family of one of the four people killed in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, is suing the suspected gunman's father, accusing him of negligence.

The family of one of the four people killed in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, is suing the suspected gunman's father, accusing him of negligence.

Baltimore's mayor has announced the city's police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.

Baltimore's mayor has announced the city's police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.

(Heather E. Hedenschau/Big Island Brokers via AP). This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii home for about a month before lava from a volcano erup...

(Heather E. Hedenschau/Big Island Brokers via AP). This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii home for about a month before lava from a volcano erup...

A federal judge in California has struck down the city of Oakland's ban on coal shipments through its port.

A federal judge in California has struck down the city of Oakland's ban on coal shipments through its port.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) - A psychiatrist hired by a U.S. Air Force base to help military veterans in California dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder has been charged with raping female service members who were in therapy for the crime he is now accused of committing - sexual assault.

Dr. Heath J. Sommer was ordered Monday to stand trial on three felony sexual assault charges after authorities said he targeted female service members in 2014 and 2015 while working at Travis Air Force Base's David Grant Medical Center, about 45 miles northeast of Sacramento, The Daily Republic in Fairfield, California reported .

Sommer was arrested earlier this month and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A telephone message for his attorney, Thomas Maas, seeking comment was not immediately returned. He told the judge the sex was consensual. Maas said his client had not committed a crime and the actions were part of his therapy work.

Prosecutors allege the 41-year-old psychiatrist used a technique called exposure therapy and moved the sessions to his home where he asked the women to have sex with him, leaving them "even more traumatized."

One of the women, an officer in therapy after being raped in 2002 while deployed to Afghanistan, told the investigator that Sommer wanted to treat her by having her re-experience every facet of her sexual assault and then asked her to have sex with him so she could have a "positive and loving" experience, according to court documents.

Another woman told the investigator that as part of Sommer's "exposure therapy" in 2015, he exposed himself and had her give him oral sex in his office. In another session, he groped her, according to the criminal complaint.

Sommer also faces four charges of sexual battery filed after his 2016 arrest by Fairfield police, according to the newspaper. He remains in jail with bail set at $750,000.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.