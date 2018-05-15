US judge scraps Oakland, California, ban on coal shipments

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

A psychiatrist hired by Travis Air Force Base in California to help military veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder has been charged with raping patients.

Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

The family of one of the four people killed in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, is suing the suspected gunman's father, accusing him of negligence.

Baltimore's mayor has announced the city's police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.

Destructive lava prompts worried Hawaii homeowners to ask: Am I covered for volcanos?.

(Heather E. Hedenschau/Big Island Brokers via AP). This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii home for about a month before lava from a volcano erup...

Uber's ride-hailing service changes US rules governing riders, drivers seeking to pursue claims of sexual misconduct.

A federal judge in California has struck down the city of Oakland's ban on coal shipments through its port.

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge in California on Tuesday struck down the city of Oakland's ban on coal shipments through its port, siding with a developer who wants to use a proposed marine terminal to transport coal from Utah to Asia.

Oakland's City Council did not have enough evidence when it made the decision that the coal operations would pose a substantial health or safety danger to the public, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said.

"In fact, the record is riddled with inaccuracies, major evidentiary gaps, erroneous assumptions, and faulty analyses, to the point that no reliable conclusion about health or safety dangers could be drawn from it," Chhabria said.

The city attorney's office did not immediately have comment.

City leaders approved construction of a rail and marine terminal in 2013 as part of a larger makeover of an Army base that was shuttered in 1999.

They moved in 2016 to ban shipments of coal and petroleum coke, a solid derived from oil refining, after Utah lawmakers approved investing $53 million to help ship the state's coal through Oakland to Asia.

The $250 million terminal is in west Oakland, a historically African-American neighborhood that is among the poorest and most polluted in the region.

One of the developers of the project, Phil Tagami, sued for breach of contract in 2016. Tagami has deep ties to the city and California Gov. Jerry Brown, a former Oakland mayor.

Brown, whose environmental efforts have made him a global leader in the fight against climate change, has not spoken out publicly against the project.

Oakland City Council members and Mayor Libby Schaaf said Tagami assured them coal would not be part of the project when they initially voted for it.

Lawyers for the developers said city officials always knew there would be a mix of goods, including coal, and that council members never prohibited any products.

They argued that the city had succumbed to political pressure from environmental groups and relied on a vague and flawed analysis to justify its ban.

___

Associated Press writer Sudhin Thanawala contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.