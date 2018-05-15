Nation's most restrictive abortion law is challenged in Iowa

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys say invasion-of-privacy case was crumbling under lack of evidence when charge was dropped; prosecutors say they'll still pursue case.

(AP Photo by Jim Salter). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a new conference outside court on Monday, May, 14 2018, in St. Louis. Prosecutors on Monday abruptly dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens but say they hope to refile the ...

Abortion-rights groups say they have challenged nation's most restrictive abortion law in Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis, right, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU said Tuesday that they had filed a law...

Seattle's largest businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks will have to pay a new tax to help fund homeless services and affordable housing under a measure approved by city leaders.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Seattle. The council on Monda...

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

A psychiatrist hired by Travis Air Force Base in California to help military veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder has been charged with raping patients.

Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

Baltimore's mayor has announced the city's police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.

A federal judge in California has struck down the city of Oakland's ban on coal shipments through its port.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Planned Parenthood of the Heartland President and CEO Suzanna de Baca speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday tha...

By BARBARA RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Abortion-rights groups said Tuesday that they had filed a lawsuit challenging the nation's most restrictive abortion law, an Iowa provision that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, around the sixth week of pregnancy.

Almost immediately, the state's attorney general said he would not defend the law. Democrat Tom Miller said he based his decision on a belief that the measure "would undermine rights and protections for women."

The lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America seeks an injunction that would put the law's July 1 implementation on hold during the lawsuit, a legal process that could take years. An Iowa City clinic is also a plaintiff.

"We've moved quickly to challenge this cruel and reckless law because it cannot be allowed to take effect," Rita Bettis, legal director for the ACLU of Iowa, told a news conference.

The lawsuit names Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Board of Medicine as defendants, Bettis said.

Reynolds, who signed Iowa's ban earlier this month, said at a public event in Davenport that she felt "very confident in moving forward with it."

Republicans want any legal challenge to reach the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

The law is the latest to test the legality of abortion restrictions. GOP lawmakers in Mississippi earlier this year passed a 15-week abortion ban. It was signed by Mississippi's Republican governor and quickly put on hold after a court challenge.

The law is evidence of the state's conservative shift after the 2016 election, when Republicans gained control of the Legislature and the governor's office for the first time in nearly 20 years. Last year, they approved a 20-week abortion ban and required women to wait three days before they could have an abortion. The waiting provision is on hold because of a separate lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.

Iowa Republicans last year also gave up millions in federal dollars to create a state-funded family planning program that prohibits participation from abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood.

___

Associated Press Writer Ryan Foley in Davenport contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.