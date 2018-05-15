Defunct publisher's Oklahoma properties go to auction - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Defunct publisher's Oklahoma properties go to auction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities in central Oklahoma are selling five properties associated with a defunct publishing company and its executives accused of embezzlement.

The Journal Record reports that the properties in Mustang and Yukon have a total appraised value of about $1.2 million. Minimum bids at the June 11 auction begin at two-thirds the appraisals.

The properties come from an October lawsuit filed by BancFirst seeking priority over Tate Publishing assets to pay off mortgage default balances worth nearly $700,000.

Richard and Ryan Tate face felony embezzlement, extortion and racketeering charges. An investigation by the state's attorney general reveals the father-and-son operators had been transferring money from book and music publishing deals to their personal checking accounts for dining- and entertainment-related expenses.

The men are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com

