Broken Arrow Public Pools, Splash Pads Opening

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow's three public pools will open Saturday, June 2, while the five public splash pads are set to open Memorial Day weekend.

Fees for pools are $5 for kids under 48 inches and $6 for kids over 48 inches tall.

Family Aquatic Center, 1400 S. Main St.

Monday                 Closed
Tuesday-Friday      1 to 6 p.m.
Saturday                11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday                   1 to 6 p.m.

Nienhuis Aquatic Facility, 3201 N. 9th St.

Monday-Tuesday   11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday            Closed
Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday                  1 to 6 p.m.

Country Aire Pool, 100 N. Fir Ave. 

Monday                 11:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday                 Closed
Wednesday-Friday 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday    1-6 p.m.

Admission is free for children ages 2 and under at all three pools. Broken Arrow residents can purchase a Swim Punch Pass, good for 10 punches, for $40.

The City’s splash pads will be on daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Splash pads are located at

  • Sieling Park, 525 W. Iola St.
  • Rockwood West Park, 1301 N. Redbud Ave.
  • Haskell Park, 601 E. Dallas St.
  • Jackson Park, 4800 W. Washington St.
  • Camino Villa Park, 2812 E. Madison Pl.

The YMCA of Greater Tulsa will offer swim lessons at the Family Aquatic Center beginning June 4. Call 918-872-9622 or visit ymcatulsa.org/swim for details.

