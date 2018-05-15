Broken Arrow Public Pools, Splash Pads Opening

Broken Arrow's three public pools will open Saturday, June 2, while the five public splash pads are set to open Memorial Day weekend.

Fees for pools are $5 for kids under 48 inches and $6 for kids over 48 inches tall.

Family Aquatic Center, 1400 S. Main St.

Monday Closed

Tuesday-Friday 1 to 6 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.

Nienhuis Aquatic Facility, 3201 N. 9th St.

Monday-Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday Closed

Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.

Country Aire Pool, 100 N. Fir Ave.

Monday 11:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday Closed

Wednesday-Friday 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Admission is free for children ages 2 and under at all three pools. Broken Arrow residents can purchase a Swim Punch Pass, good for 10 punches, for $40.

The City’s splash pads will be on daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Splash pads are located at

Sieling Park, 525 W. Iola St.

Rockwood West Park, 1301 N. Redbud Ave.

Haskell Park, 601 E. Dallas St.

Jackson Park, 4800 W. Washington St.

Camino Villa Park, 2812 E. Madison Pl.

The YMCA of Greater Tulsa will offer swim lessons at the Family Aquatic Center beginning June 4. Call 918-872-9622 or visit ymcatulsa.org/swim for details.