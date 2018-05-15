6 US states accuse opioid maker Purdue of fueling overdoses

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

Destructive lava prompts worried Hawaii homeowners to ask: Am I covered for volcanos?.

(Heather E. Hedenschau/Big Island Brokers via AP). This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii home for about a month before lava from a volcano erup...

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys say invasion-of-privacy case was crumbling under lack of evidence when charge was dropped; prosecutors say they'll still pursue case.

(AP Photo by Jim Salter). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a new conference outside court on Monday, May, 14 2018, in St. Louis. Prosecutors on Monday abruptly dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens but say they hope to refile the ...

Abortion-rights groups say they have challenged nation's most restrictive abortion law in Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis, right, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU said Tuesday that they had filed a law...

Seattle's largest businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks will have to pay a new tax to help fund homeless services and affordable housing under a measure approved by city leaders.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Seattle. The council on Monda...

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

Six U.S. states are accusing the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.

(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits alleging that a pharmaceutical company used deceptive m...

A psychiatrist hired by Travis Air Force Base in California to help military veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder has been charged with raping patients.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

The racist, anti-Semitic fringe movement known as the "alt-right" is reeling after a string of lawsuits, arrests, violent clashes and infighting.

(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). White nationalist Matthew Heimbach is led away in handcuffs on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky, after a judge ruled that he violated the probation he was serving for physically harassing a protester at a 2016 Donal...

A former Russian military officer convicted of leading a 2009 Taliban attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan has asked a federal appeals court to reconsider its finding that he was not entitled to protections given to prisoners of war.

Ex-Russian officer asks for new hearing on US forces attack

(AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File). FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the Purdue Pharma offices in Stamford, Conn. Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits alleging that a pharmaceutical company used deceptive marketing to boos...

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Six U.S. states on Tuesday sued the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.

Drugmaker Purdue Pharma minimized risks and overstated benefits of long-term use of narcotic opioids, according to a civil complaint filed in Nevada state court in Las Vegas.

"Purdue's deception lined the pockets of its owners and led to the deaths and hospitalization of thousands of Nevadans," Nevada state Attorney General Adam Laxalt said in a statement.

Similar unfair and deceptive trade practices lawsuits were filed in Florida, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

In Tennessee, Attorney General Herbert Slatery alleged that Purdue violated a 2007 settlement with his state and "knew patients were dying from overdoses and that its drugs were being illegally sold to non-patients."

Purdue, based in Stamford, Connecticut, denied the claims and said it will defend itself.

Company spokesman Bob Josephson said in an email statement that the lawsuits followed months of negotiations with state officials to address the opioid crisis. He said the lawsuits signaled costly and protracted litigation.

Slatery, who has led a 40-state probe of opioid manufacturers and distributors, said his state's complaint was submitted in Knoxville under temporary seal to protect the confidentiality of information that Purdue provided to investigators.

The probe and talks with the company are continuing, said Leigh Ann Apple Jones, spokeswoman for Slatery.

In Florida, Attorney General Pam Bondi added four other opioid manufacturers and four distributors to her state's complaint.

"We are in the midst of a national opioid crisis claiming 175 lives a day nationally and 15 lives a day in Florida," Bondi said in a statement. She accused the companies of "profiting from the pain and suffering of Floridians."

Laxalt, in Nevada, accused Purdue Pharma of downplaying serious risks of addiction and overstating the effectiveness of doctors' ability to manage patients' addiction.

In Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton also alleged the company misrepresented that there is no "ceiling dose" of their opioid drugs, and that doctors and patients could increase dosages indefinitely without risk.

In North Carolina, state Attorney General Josh Stein accused Purdue Pharma of discrediting non-opioid pain relievers like aspirin and ibuprofen without scientific evidence.

The lawsuits come about a month after a change-of-course by a federal judge in Cleveland who had been encouraging companies and states to settle hundreds of lawsuits filed by local governments alleging overuse of prescription opioid painkillers.

The judge has scheduled three trials in Ohio beginning next year.

Purdue Pharma did not admit wrongdoing when it paid $19.5 million in 2007 to settle lawsuits with 26 states and the District of Columbia after being accused of aggressively marketing OxyContin to doctors while downplaying the risk of addiction. Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas were part of that agreement. Florida and North Dakota were not.

Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Paul Weber in Austin, Texas; Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina; Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee; and Gary Fineout in Tallahassee, Florida.

