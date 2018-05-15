Sapulpa Tattoo Shop Helping The Hungry

Help often shows up in unexpected places, like a downtown Sapulpa tattoo shop offering help for the hungry.

The Water Street Tattoo shop in Sapulpa has everything you’d expect – bottles of ink, patterns for tattoos, and books of pictures of tattoos.

But in a back room there is a surprise.

“We got tomato sauce, we got lots of pasta, beans, and rice,” said Brandon Mull with Water Street Tattoo.

Mull and his wife, Brook, started a little food pantry in the back of their shop last year before Thanksgiving. It was successful, but they realize people are hungry more than once a year.

“Why not have food all the time,” declared Mull.

That’s when their little idea got much bigger.

They stock it themselves with the help of some of their tattoo customers.

“We’ve had younger folks that come through that have kids, that just need help between paychecks,” Mull said.

They’ve had people bring in one and two-day meal boxes, which he says are popular and handy.

People who come in for help are surprised – a tattoo shop with a food pantry.

Help is not always where you expect to find it.